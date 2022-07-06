We’re Hiring Wednesday: Budney Aerospace

Berlin Conn. (WFSB) - Budney Aerospace is a woman-owned manufacturer of complex aerospace components for the turbine engine industry located in Berlin, CT. Budney Aerospace has been a Central Connecticut business for over 50 years.

Budney Aerospace has competitive benefits including medical, dental, vision, life, STD, EAP and a 401K with company match.

Budney Aerospace has immediate openings for the following:

CNC Machinist – VTL & Mill of complex aerospace components; 1st & 2nd shifts

Quality Engineer – first article, non-conformances, audits

Assembly Tech – mechanical assembly, hand tool proficiency, epoxy application 1st & 2nd shifts

Shipping & Receiving Tech – driving box truck, fork lift operation, packaging, receiving

Painter – spray painting techniques, masking of aerospace components 1st & 2nd shifts

