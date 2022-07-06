We’re Hiring Wednesday: Budney Aerospace
Berlin Conn. (WFSB) - Budney Aerospace is a woman-owned manufacturer of complex aerospace components for the turbine engine industry located in Berlin, CT. Budney Aerospace has been a Central Connecticut business for over 50 years.
Budney Aerospace has competitive benefits including medical, dental, vision, life, STD, EAP and a 401K with company match.
Budney Aerospace has immediate openings for the following:
- CNC Machinist – VTL & Mill of complex aerospace components; 1st & 2nd shifts
- Quality Engineer – first article, non-conformances, audits
- Assembly Tech – mechanical assembly, hand tool proficiency, epoxy application 1st & 2nd shifts
- Shipping & Receiving Tech – driving box truck, fork lift operation, packaging, receiving
- Painter – spray painting techniques, masking of aerospace components 1st & 2nd shifts
Visit www.budneyaerospace.com for more career opportunities.
