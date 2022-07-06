Woman rescued from under CT Transit bus

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was rescued from under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday.

The rescue happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the Stamford Fire Department, they received a number of 911 calls about a woman who had been struck by a bus.

Callers reported that that she became trapped under it.

The fire department dispatched several crews, including a ladder company. Stamford police and EMS were also called to the scene.

The first firefighters arrived on scene in less than 2 minutes and confirmed that the woman was trapped under the front axle of a tandem-style CT Transit bus. The woman was conscious, alert, and able to talk with firefighters.

Video from this afternoon’s rescue of woman trapped under CT Transit bus. Thanks to the efforts of Stamford firefighters, the entire extrication process was accomplished in less than 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/dcaLciBiA3 — Stamford Fire (@SFDPIO) July 5, 2022

They immediately went to work to begin a difficult extrication process that involved stabilization of the bus and lifting using high-pressure air bags. The woman was safely removed from under the bus in less than 10 minutes. The patient was then transferred into the care of an awaiting Stamford EMS ambulance and driven to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and care of her injuries.

“This was a valiant and flawless effort by Stamford firefighters that demonstrates their exceptional talents and the department’s capabilities. Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious,” said Deputy Chief Matt Palmer, incident commander.

Stamford police were said to be handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.