ANSWER DESK: Conn. residents struggle with new unemployment website

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut has a new unemployment system, and some Connecticut residents say they are having trouble navigating the new website.

Officials say over 20,000 claimants have already signed up for the new ReEmploy CT system.

The new unemployment system launched over the holiday weekend. In the last 24 hours, $1.2 million has already been paid out in claims.

According to Governor Lamont, the new system is a way to modernize the unemployment system.

“This is part of our overall effort to continue to modernize our state government. No more standing in line, making it easier,” says Lamont in a press conference on Wednesday.

Many Connecticut residents, like Cindy Scalora from New Britain, say they are struggling with the new website.

“Am I going to get paid? When is it going to happen?” says Scalora.

Scalora says she files her unemployment every Sunday, but when she tried to file her unemployment last Sunday, she came up against some challenges.

“So, I spend most of today calling the several numbers trying to get ahold of somebody. I kept getting the message that all our associates are busy at this time, and we cannot schedule a call back,” says Scalora.

She says after trying to get ahold of someone multiple times, she ended up feeling frustrated, as her husband is the only one who works.

“I’ve been declared legally blind, at least until next week. I have an eye surgery coming up. So right now, my husband is the financial bread winner, and we depend on that unemployment,” says Scalora.

The Department of Labor says if you’re having trouble getting in touch with someone, go to FileCTUI.com to schedule a call back under the ReEmploy CT section, and click the “schedule a call back” button.

Those who are looking to file a claim only have until Saturday, but there are appointments still available.

