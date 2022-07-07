Answer Desk: Smallpox vaccine may help in monkeypox cases

(WFSB) - Connecticut has joined the growing number of states dealing with at least one case of monkeypox.

Earlier this week, a case was detected in a man in his 40s in New Haven County.

It’s still the only one in Connecticut, but health officials are expecting numbers to grow.

Doctors are using the smallpox shot to treat those who have been exposed.

Health officials say the state’s one case of monkeypox shouldn’t be cause for alarm.

Getting tested and isolating are critical to stopping the virus, which spreads through close bodily contact with monkeypox sores on the skin.

Another part of treatment is giving out the vaccine for a similar virus: smallpox.

“Remember that was a very effective vaccine,” said Keith Grant, Hartford HealthCare Senior System Director for Infection Prevention.

The United States stopped routinely vaccinating people against smallpox in the early 1970s, but for those who did get the vaccine and have that tell-tale scar on their arm, you may be wondering if you’re more protected against monkeypox.

“You should have some maybe slight...or it might just be theoretical, level of protection,” said Grant.

“There’s a slim possibility,” said Jessica Holzer, Assistant Professor of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven.

Health experts with both Hartford HealthCare and the University of New Haven said that marginal protection from a vaccine 40 years ago is no replacement for the treatment if you’re exposed to monkeypox today.

“Even if you’ve received the smallpox vaccine in the 1970s, you probably would be recommended to receive the updated vaccine,” said Holzer.

“I would still express the same level of precaution,” Grant said.

The problem is that immunity wanes over time.

They said the two viruses are closely related enough for a modern dose of the tried and true smallpox vaccine to still be effective.

“Vaccine stockpiles are maintained against smallpox, which is why we have smallpox vaccines on hand to respond to monkeypox,” said Holzer.

One more piece of good news is that at least for now, this modern relative of smallpox is packing way less of a punch.

“Whereas smallpox was devastating, monkeypox isn’t devastating to nearly the same degree either physically or in terms of death,” Holzer said.

