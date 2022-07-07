Bright Spot: Officer rescues red-tailed hawk from highway

(WFSB) - An officer in Connecticut helped an animal take flight again, literally.

Thanks to Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police Officer, Anthony Dota, a red-tailed hawk was able to fly again, after it was rescued by the officer from a crash on I-95.

According to the non-profit, ‘A Place Called Hope’ that is the number one conflict injury they admit at their rescue in Killingworth.

Volunteers say Officer Dota stopped traffic on the highway at the time just so he could save the hawk.

It was then taken to ‘A Place Called Hope’ which has trained rehabilitators who come together to help these animals when they need it most.

And on Wednesday, Officer Dota was honored to release the bird he saved back into the wild.

A red-tailed hawk was rescued off of I-95 in Connecticut ('A Place Called Hope')

ENCON Officer Anthony Dota rescued a Red-Tailed Hawk from I-95 in CT after a vehicle collision. ('A Place Called Hope')

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.