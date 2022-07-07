Community remembers family of 3 killed in Waterbury house fire

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The fire that killed a pair of parents in Waterbury last week has also killed their 17-month-old son.

The family of three was pulled out of their burning home last Wednesday.

The toddler died a few days after his parents, officials said.

Fire officials said the parents died the day of the fire.

Little Nasir died this last Friday after spending time in the hospital.

Their loved ones are now focused on giving them a proper burial.

A loving family. That’s how family members describe Alexia Moreno, Freddie Lawson, and their 17-month-old son Nasir.

Alexia’s mother Margaret said little Nasir was Alexia’s world.

“That was the love of her life. She told me, ‘mom, I was never complete until I had Nasir.’ She said ‘I am so complete. So happy,’” said Margaret.

All three lost their lives after their home on 3rd Street erupted in flames last Wednesday morning.

Neighbors immediately feared for the family’s safety, alerting first responders.

“People across the street, on the other side, were saying yeah, there’s, there’s a family in there and there’s kids living in there and everything,” said Damian Irizarry, of Waterbury.

All three got CPR before being taken to the hospital.

Alexia and Freddie died that day.

Nasir died two days later.

Margaret said Nasir became an organ donor, leaving behind a legacy.

“If you can help somebody, please reach out and help that person, y’know,” said Margaret.

Margaret wants her daughter and grandson put to rest together, knowing it’s what Alexia would want.

“It means I know she’d be at peace,” Margaret said. “I just wish they could be together. Nasir and Lex.”

The family has a GoFundMe up to help with funeral expenses. You can find it here.

The family is also planning a vigil Friday to honor Alexia, Freddie and Nasir.

It’ll be here on 3rd Street at 7:30 p.m.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

