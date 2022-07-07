Great Day CT
East Hampton schools to consider additional armed security

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - School officials in East Hampton are looking into hiring more armed security officers for their schools.

The Board of Education said it is considering both school resource officers and/or armed security officers.

The district said East Hampton High School already has one armed security officer.

“In order to assess the public interest in armed school security, the board has arranged for a public hearing at the Town Hall on Monday, July 25 at 6 p.m.,” East Hampton Public Schools posted to social media. “All community members are welcome to address the board; however, the board is most interested in the opinions of those parents whose children will be attending Memorial, Center, and/or the Middle School.”

In addition, during the week of July 25, the Board of Education said it will send out a survey to all parents of students entering grades pre-k through 8 with an opportunity to answer a single question in regards to the hiring of security at the schools. The results will be shared with the public.

