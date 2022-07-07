Hamden man charged mailing more than 100 threats to journalists, judges, public officials

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hamden is accused of sending more than 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges and public officials.

Garrett Santillo, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division.

Investigators said the letters, which contained hateful statements threats of violence, were mailed to people in Connecticut and elsewhere between March and June 2022.

Several letters mailed by Santillo contained the language: “If you don’t obey what this letter says, along with others including people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed!!”

Santillo appeared before a federal judge in Hartford on Wednesday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

Per court documents, Santillo was federally prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for mailing threatening letters three prior times, and he completed his most recent term of federal supervision in Aug. 2021.

The charge of mailing a threatening communication carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years. If the threatening communication is addressed to a federal judge or federal law enforcement officer, the maximum penalty is 10 years of imprisonment, according to federal officials.

