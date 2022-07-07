Health officials say now is the time to get your younger children vaccinated

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In June, the CDC approved vaccines for children under five years-old.

So far, about three thousand young kids have been vaccinated in Connecticut.

Health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated now so that by the time school starts they have gotten all their shots.

This summer vaccine eligibility expanded and children who are 6-months to 5 years-old can now get their Covid-19 vaccines.

“It’s very exciting, its important for parents who have to work. This is a great way to protect your child as they go to childcare. It’s an important way to protect your child as they start school,” said Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

The children’s shots are weaker versions of the adult Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

For this younger age range, Pfizer requires 3 shots and Moderna requires 2.

“The biggest thing is just to get vaccinated. Choose whichever you want. Do what you think is going to work best for your lifestyle and your family. Whichever one you choose, it’s going to be better than nothing,” said Manisha Juthani, Commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

Dr. Manisha Juthani visited a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Hartford Public Library’s Albany Avenue Branch, urging parents to vaccinate their young kids.

“We understand there is hesitation from family members but I think the youngest people are always the last to be eligible for anything new. We’ve gone through so many age groups where we’ve seen consistently that this vaccine is safe,” said Dr. Juthani.

About 80% of children in the state can get their Covid vaccine at their pediatrician’s office.

Over the next month, local and state health officials will be encouraging families to vaccinate kids who are six months to five years old before school starts up again.

“I call it ‘retail public health.’ It’s having those conversations on the ground, one person at a time, and having them hear it multiple ways. Hearing it from the media, hearing it from ads,” said Liany arroyo, Director of Hartford Health and Human Services.

With school starting back up in august, the Hartford Health Department will be doing door knocks each weekend encouraging parents to vaccinate their kids.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.