Loose bovines involved in Stafford crash
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Loose bovines were involved in a crash in Stafford on Wednesday.
According to state police, a driver headed east on East Street struck one of the bovines as it ran into the path of the driver’s vehicle.
It happened a little before 4:10 p.m.
Troopers said the bovine was one of three that had escaped from a business on Furnace Hollow Road.
The driver was not hurt. The vehicle had to be towed.
The bovine had to be euthanized because it suffered life-threatening injuries, state police said.
