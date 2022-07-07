Loose bovines involved in Stafford crash

STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Loose bovines were involved in a crash in Stafford on Wednesday.

According to state police, a driver headed east on East Street struck one of the bovines as it ran into the path of the driver’s vehicle.

It happened a little before 4:10 p.m.

Troopers said the bovine was one of three that had escaped from a business on Furnace Hollow Road.

The driver was not hurt. The vehicle had to be towed.

The bovine had to be euthanized because it suffered life-threatening injuries, state police said.

