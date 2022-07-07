Man charged with killing mother on deep-sea fishing trip seeking freedom

(WFSB) – Nathan Carman, the man charged with killing his mother at sea and accused of murdering his grandfather, is seeking freedom.

The federal government has painted Carman, 28, as a killer who is capable of doing it again.

That’s why they pushed for him to be detained. He has been held since May 11.

Eyewitness News learned more about the bond he had with his grandfather and mother and what he’s been up to since their deaths.

The last time we saw Nathan Carman, he was walking into a federal court in Vermont proclaiming his innocence.

For the last 57 days, he’s been held at a detention center.

On Wednesday, his lawyers made the case to release him and while doing so, they gave us a preview of what their defense may look like.

Carman is accused of killing his grandfather John Chakalos in 2013.

According to court documents, after graduating high school, Nathan moved into a high-end apartment that Chakalos paid for.

His grandfather bought him a truck and gave him a credit card.

In addition to that, Chakalos, a land developer, would bring Nathan to business meetings, with the intention of “…putting Nathan in charge of several upcoming projects and of, one day, handing the company over to him.”

Carman’s lawyers argue:

“With the death of Mr. Chakalos, Mr. Carman lost his closest family member, best friend, nearly limitless financial support, and a fast track to an important position in his grandfather’s company. Mr. Carman had little to gain, and much more to lose, with his grandfather’s death.”

Carman is charged with murdering his mother Linda Carman in 2016 during a deep-sea fishing expedition.

The federal government says money was the motive, but Carman’s lawyers argue,

“To this day, Mr. Carman has not received any financial gain from her death, nor has he sought to profit from her death or to declare her dead.”

Before this year, Carman was never officially charged and for the last eight years, his lawyers say Carman has been living a quiet life in Vermont, going to town halls, the Vernon Advent Christian Church, while making friends.

Pastors Bruce Burks and Derek Irvine wrote this:

“We were impressed by his intelligence displayed in our discussions. We never felt any threat from him to us or our congregation…”

Carman’s lawyers are willing to surrender some freedoms in exchange for his release.

They say Carman will turn in his passport, have electronic monitoring and turn over $10,000 in cash.

They say that’s all the money he has.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.