Mother remembers son who drowned in Farmington River

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Lucas Brewer and Anthony Nagore jumped into the Farmington River from a dam on July 15, 2021.

Four days later their bodies were found one mile from the spot where they went in.

Glenda Brewer, Lucas Brewer’s mother, wants to honor her son’s memory. She is hoping by sharing her story she could prevent at least one drowning.

“The minute he would walk in to a room you knew that no matter what your mood was ,if you were sad or you were deep in thought, Lucas was going to bring you out of that funk,” said Glenda.

The past year for Glenda has been a struggle. She says she spends most days just surviving.

“He came and he asked me if he could hang out with his friend Anthony. At first I said no, I said no. and he said ‘but mom, come on mom,’” said Glenda.

The 15-year-old said he would be home by 5pm, but when he didn’t make it back she called police.

Officers tracked Lucas’ location to Blanchard Road near the Farmington River.

“By the time I got there the street was already filled with fire trucks everybody. They wouldn’t let me down there,” said Glenda.

That was on July 15.

“I knew. I’m his mom, I knew, and then it continued for five days,” said Glenda.

Lucas and Anthony Nagore were found on July 19.

Now, one year later, Glenda is hoping to keep her sons name alive. She is doing it through a scholarship fund.

“Every year, any money raised or money donated, will go into that fund and be given back to a high school senior,” said Glenda.

She is now urging parents and teens to be aware of how dangerous the Farmington river can be.

“I never knew nothing about rivers. I never knew that there was a tumbler that came off of the fall or whirlpools off the wall. I never knew those things until Lucas,” said Glenda.

Water levels are much lower in the Farmington than they were that day, but swimming in the river could still be dangerous.

Experts warn that you should always bring a life jacket with you and never go alone.

“I don’t want anyone to ever have to go through a year or a month or a day in just survivor mode,” said Glenda.

To learn more about the Lucas Brewer scholarship fund CLICK HERE.

