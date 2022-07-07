New London firefighters injured in apartment fire that was intentionally set

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a New London apartment building Saturday.

The New London Fire Department said investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

The fire happened at an apartment building on Rosemary Street.

Officials said the firefighters’ injuries were minor and they were released from the hospital.

The apartment building was heavily damaged.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-842-7766.

“There may be an award up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible for this crime,” the fire department said.

