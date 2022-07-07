Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

New London firefighters injured in apartment fire that was intentionally set

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a New London apartment building Saturday.

The New London Fire Department said investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

The fire happened at an apartment building on Rosemary Street.

Officials said the firefighters’ injuries were minor and they were released from the hospital.

The apartment building was heavily damaged.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-842-7766.

“There may be an award up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible for this crime,” the fire department said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB File
Woman gets robbed at Hamden gas station
Jesus Manuel Figueroa.
Manchester PD: Hartford man accused of sexually abusing child
Opioid task force fighting overdose spike in Litchfield County
Litchfield County sees uptick in overdoses
Camp Courant kicked off on July 6.
Campers concentrate on fun and learning at this year’s Camp Courant