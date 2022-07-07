Organizations supporting Hartford youth get extra funding for the summer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Organizations serving youth in Hartford are getting extra funding for the summer months.

Nearly $2 million from the federal government is going towards groups that support youth recreation and mentorship.

The funding is helping young people in the city learn and grow.

63 different organizations ranging from the arts to sports were selected for grants.

City leaders said this is important as young people continue recovering from the pandemic.

“I literally drive around the block and share books with children,” said Jennifer Wilder, CEO of The Big Red Book Truck.

Her mobile bookstore goes around different blocks of Hartford encouraging children to read.

“When you get into a book, you can travel to distant lands. Go into some fantasy, go to outer space and some different dimensions,” Wilder said.

The Big Red Book Truck is among 63 different groups serving youth in Hartford getting extra funding from about $1.9 million in American Rescue money.

“I scaled up from serving about 30 kids to being able to serve over 450 kids this year,” said Wilder.

A wide range of programs including sports teams and art groups have been awarded funding.

This Unity Grant Program is the biggest allocation of resources going directly to the organizations on the ground supporting, teaching, mentoring and just helping them have fun.

UNITY stands for Understanding The Needs In Today’s Youth.

This year’s round of UNITY grants will serve more than 9,000 young people in Hartford.

“This is a model for the country in how the country should go about spending American Rescue Plan dollars,” said Rep. John Larson.

Funding will help students as they recover and heal from disruptions of the pandemic.

“It’s important to have that sense of community, being part of something bigger than yourself. Knowing that you have a safe place where your people,” said Akilah Steward.

The students who are involved with Spectrum In Motion Dance said the extra funding will help them continue doing what they love.

“Like if I’m stressed or something, I dance it out. Instead of overthinking it,” said Noelle Mins.

“Throughout life, there are a lot of stressors I’d say from day to day. And going to dance for me, it usually helps with calming me down, getting me away from the fast pacing of everything. It really relaxes me,” said Elias Drummond.

All these programs are free.

This is the second round of funding.

A third round of American Rescue funds will go out in Hartford before the end of the year.

