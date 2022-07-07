Police: 17-year-old dead after New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven teen is dead after a shooting in the Elm City Sunday night.

Police said it happened around 11:10 p.m. on Poplar Street.

John Tubac, 17, succumbed to his injuries Thursday, said police.

New Haven police said it is the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Any witnesses of the shooting are asked to call the New Haven Police Department.

