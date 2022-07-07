Reforms, initiatives to be announced within New Haven Police Department

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Changes at the New Haven Police Department are set to be announced on Thursday morning.

The reforms and initiatives come as the family of a man paralyzed in New Haven police custody plan to lead a community march on Friday, along with the NAACP, to call for action.

New Haven’s brand-new police chief, Karl Jacobson, scheduled a news conference on Thursday to announce what the department described as big initiatives.

Just after Jacobson was sworn in as the permanent chief on Wednesday, he promised to act right away. He said the big focus was to build back community trust.

Jacobson has been with the department for 15 years. Even though he’s seen and experienced a lot over that period, he said there’s clearly more work to be done and improvements to be made, especially amplified by the police transport ride that went terribly wrong on June 18. The incident left 36-year-old Randy Cox paralyzed in the department’s custody.

Jacobson said now is the time to implement new initiatives and reforms. He said he’s hoping to get back the trust of the community.

“Our measure of success will not be the number of arrests made or traffic citations issued, but rather interaction with community, along with the reduction of crime, fear and disorder in New Haven,” he said.

The details of the reforms will be announced at police headquarters at 10 a.m.

