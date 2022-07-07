Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Report: Costco raises some food court prices

FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.
FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.(Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Attention Costco shoppers: You may notice some price hikes at the food court.

The hot dog and soda combo is still available for $1.50, but if you’re a fan of the warehouse club’s chicken bake, you’ll have to shell out an extra buck, according to a report from Insider.

The price for it has reportedly gone up from $2.99 to $3.99.

And if you just want a 20-ounce fountain drink, those are now reportedly 69 cents instead of 59 cents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair...
Sacha Baron Cohen defeats defamation suit filed by Roy Moore
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say