Small Business Spotlight: Still Waters USA

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Jewelry you can feel good about, made right here in Connecticut.

“Connecticut and Rhode Island and it contributes to beach cleanup which is pretty awesome too so people that are kind of eco conscious really like this as an option for jewelry. Our packaging is eco-friendly as well,” said Victoria Woolard.

Woolard is talking about sea glass she finds along the shoreline and turns into jewelry and accessories for her business: Still Waters USA.

“I actually used to work in health care and then when the pandemic hit my daughter was actually born during it and so when I had to come back from maternity leave, we during that time picked a lot of sea glass, we love the beach, and so it accumulated, and my husband’s like maybe you can learn to kind of craft with it and do things with it, and so everything is self-taught,” Woolard said.

She’s turned this into her full-time job and works out of her home, but her business has already grown a lot in the last two years.

“I do a lot of jewelry and so I have a men’s, unisex, and women’s line and a lot of it can be used interchangeably between whoever wants to use it. Kids honestly I’ve had as customers as well. So I have jewelry but I also have accessories and home decor items too, so I do napkin rings, wine charms, I do the state of Connecticut in sea glass and I’m actually expanding the Connecticut line as well,” said Woolard.

She makes pieces like necklaces and earrings that are available through her website.

Woolard also will create custom pieces for her customers, and regardless, every piece is just a little bit different because the sea glass is never the same.

“That’s why I pride myself on it being real, it takes 5-50 years so by the time I find it a lot of times it’s already done with the process, I don’t have to clean it off or anything. Sometimes I’ll find some seaweed entangled in there, but usually it’s ready to go and craft with,” said Woolard.

Woolard does pop-ups and events, including bridal shows, and she’s hoping to someday open her own shop.

For now, she’s expanding into wholesale.

Woolard says she hopes her pieces bring a sense of peace and tranquility to her customers.

