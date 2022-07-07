Great Day CT
Squantz Pond State Park swimming area closed

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield.
Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield.(ct.gov)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The swimming area at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is off limits to swimmers as of Thursday morning.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said bacteria was detected in the water.

The pond will be retested on Thursday with the results expected on Friday.

DEEP said indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens; however, they’re one of the tools used by public health authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

No other state park swimming areas were impacted.

The only other state park swimming area that was closed was at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, which has been for maintenance.

All of the parks remain open to visitors for other activities.

