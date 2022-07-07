Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

State holds webinar to teach people how to register for child tax rebate

child tax rebate program for CT - WFSB
child tax rebate program for CT - WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services hosted a webinar about the 2022 Connecticut child tax rebate on Thursday morning.

Eligible families can get up to $750 in a rebate from the state, but only if they register before July 31.

That’s the key, according to the DRS. The money won’t just show up. People must register, and it can only be done online.

“Over 150,000 families who have completed the application reported over 230,000 children are eligible for $250 per child rebate,” said Melissa Piscitelli, DRS.

Any Connecticut resident who has least one dependent child, age 18 or younger, on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

The rebate was announced during the spring and families were able to start applying for it back in June.

Find out eligibility and register for the rebate on the DRS’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

child tax rebate program for CT - WFSB
Connecticut families can start applying today for the state’s child tax rebate

Latest News

New Haven Police Department
Reforms, initiatives announced for New Haven Police Department
CT unemployment website
ANSWER DESK: New state website aims to smooth unemployment filing process
highs for Thursday - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Cooler, less humid today... a shower chance tomorrow, then a spectacular weekend!
Max Restaurant Group summer events - WFSB
Chef Hunter Morton from Max Restaurant Group talks about fun summer events