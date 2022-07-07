State holds webinar to teach people how to register for child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services hosted a webinar about the 2022 Connecticut child tax rebate on Thursday morning.

Eligible families can get up to $750 in a rebate from the state, but only if they register before July 31.

That’s the key, according to the DRS. The money won’t just show up. People must register, and it can only be done online.

“Over 150,000 families who have completed the application reported over 230,000 children are eligible for $250 per child rebate,” said Melissa Piscitelli, DRS.

Any Connecticut resident who has least one dependent child, age 18 or younger, on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

The rebate was announced during the spring and families were able to start applying for it back in June.

Find out eligibility and register for the rebate on the DRS’s website here.

