Two dogs die in South Windsor fire

Two dogs were killed in a fire in South Windsor on Wednesday night.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two dogs were killed in a fire in South Windsor on Wednesday night.

According to South Windsor fire Chief Kevin Cooney, crews were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Smith Street just after 10 p.m.

Emergency calls reported the fire and that dogs were still inside.

“Within a few minutes, members of the South Windsor Police Department were on scene and between the residents and neighbors, had removed the dogs from the home,” Cooney said.

However, the dogs died.

The family wasn’t home when the fire broke out, but returned to find it. Channel 3 was told that none of them were hurt.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the kitchen and involved a lot of smoke and high heat.

“The fire was out, but required extensive overhaul,” Cooney said.

A number of crews responded.

“Mutual aid from Broad Brook Fire Department, Manchester Fire Department 8th District, The Ellington Volunteer Fire Department (CT), and Windsor Volunteer Fire Department - CT provided town-wide coverage,” the chief said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

