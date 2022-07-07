Vigil held in Hartford for woman killed at July 4th party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A community in Hartford is coming together to show support for a woman killed on July 4th.

The shooting happened at a home on Shultas Place during a large party, said police.

There is a vigil for 22-year-old Jayla Heaven.

She was killed on Monday and police say she was not a target.

Mothers United Against Violence are coming together for the victim’s family. They are praying and showing support during this tragedy.

Heaven was found unresponsive, and a second person was also shot.

That man in his 20s is expected to be ok.

He showed up to a local hospital after getting shot. Police said he was also not a target.

Thursday night is about remembering Jayla.

Residents will be praying and making sure the family knows they are not alone.

The people that showed up tonight also want to raise awareness and remind people about the spike in gun violence the city is seeing.

Authorities said 22 people have died in Hartford this year. Those numbers already passed last year, where 19 people died.

Police say it happened at a party. They say dozens of people watched it all happen and they are asking anyone with information to come forward, especially if you have any videos.

