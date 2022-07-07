Great Day CT
Woman gets robbed at Hamden gas station

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was robbed at a gas station on Dixwell Avenue on Friday.

According to Hamden Police, they were called to an All Town Fresh around 9:30 in the morning after a woman had her purse stolen from her car.

Officials say the victim was pumping gas when a silver SUV pulled up alongside her vehicle.

A suspect got out of the SUV wearing dark clothing and wearing a hoodie that covered his head and face.

The suspect opened the passenger door and took her wallet from the front passenger seat, officials say.

According to police, the suspect walked slowly back to his SUV and drove away in an unknown direction.

The Hamden Police Department provided safety tips on what to do when getting gas at a gas station:

• Always remove your keys and lock the doors while you are pumping gas:

• Keep valuables out of plain view in your vehicle

• And always be aware of your surroundings

