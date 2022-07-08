DEEP: Off-duty officer who killed Newtown bear will not be charged

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – The off-duty police officer who shot and killed a bear in Newtown will not face charges, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said.

Officials said the State’s Attorney’s Office concluded there is not enough evidence to charge the homeowner.

The bear was shot at a home on May 12.

Officials say EnCon police interviewed the homeowner, who reported the shooting to DEEP.

Police also interviewed several witnesses of the shooting.

“The investigation determined that the homeowner had numerous encounters with the same bear over multiple days that caused him to fear for the safety of his family, for himself, and for his livestock,” DEEP said.

DEEP identified the bear as “bear #217.”

Officials said the bear started to show signs of habituation in 2017.

“Based on bear #217′s behavior and frequent interactions with humans it was considered a ‘habituated’ and ‘food-conditioned’ bear, meaning it had lost its fear of humans and had learned to associate humans with sources of food,” said DEEP.

DEEP said it is a crime to kill a bear, and the State’s Attorney determines if there should be charges.

“It is the State’s Attorney’s duty to determine if a chargeable criminal offense has occurred. The State’s Attorney’s Office only files charges if there is sufficient evidence for a specific charge beyond a reasonable doubt,” said DEEP.

DEEP said it has proposed legislation that would ban the feeding of bears.

The department also gave a warning about the habituation of bears:

The habituation of bears is dangerous for both bears and people. Habituated bears that find a food “reward” such as a bird feeder, garbage can, or any other human-associated food quickly become food-conditioned and pose a greater risk to public safety and often cause damage to houses, cars, pets, and livestock. When bears associate people, pets, or livestock with sources of food, bear and human conflicts are more likely to increase. Please do your part to help keep both bears and people safe by never feeding bears, intentionally or unintentionally.

For DEEP’s guide on living with black bears, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.