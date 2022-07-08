Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Family Friday: Food fests, free concerts and pirate adventures

Food fests, free concerts and pirate adventures
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Summer weekends are all about fun in the sun and this weekend is no different. Whether you’re looking to fill up on awesome food, or set sail for an adventure, there’s so much to do.

Greater Hartford Food Truck Fest

  • July 9th and July 10th
  • The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk
  • 11:00am – 7:00pm
  • Food trucks, live music, local artisans and more

Family Pirate Adventures

  • Saturday, July 9th & July 23rd
  • 9:45am – Train departs Essex Station
  • One-hour cruise on the Connecticut River
  • 12:00pm – Return to the station
  • Tickets: $58.99 per person
  • Advance tickets recommended
  • Free for kids under 2

11th Annual Walnut Beach Free Summer Concert Series

  • Sundays through Labor Day
  • Walnut Beach Milford at the Rotary Pavilion
  • 4:00pm – 7:00pm

CLICK HERE to check out our list of local Fireworks shows!

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food fests, free concerts and pirate adventures
FAMILY FRIDAY: Food fests, free concerts and pirate adventures
4th of July weekend events
Family Friday: 4th of July weekend events
4th of July weekend events
FAMILY FRIDAY: 4th of July weekend events
Family Friday 6/24
Family Friday: A MessFest, farm fun and fireworks!