Family Friday: Food fests, free concerts and pirate adventures
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Summer weekends are all about fun in the sun and this weekend is no different. Whether you’re looking to fill up on awesome food, or set sail for an adventure, there’s so much to do.
Greater Hartford Food Truck Fest
- July 9th and July 10th
- The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk
- 11:00am – 7:00pm
- Food trucks, live music, local artisans and more
- Saturday, July 9th & July 23rd
- 9:45am – Train departs Essex Station
- One-hour cruise on the Connecticut River
- 12:00pm – Return to the station
- Tickets: $58.99 per person
- Advance tickets recommended
- Free for kids under 2
11th Annual Walnut Beach Free Summer Concert Series
- Sundays through Labor Day
- Walnut Beach Milford at the Rotary Pavilion
- 4:00pm – 7:00pm
