Gas prices on the decline

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a little less painful at the pump lately.

For several weeks, it’s gone down nearly 30-cents on average in Connecticut.

Some gas is cheaper just by where you are exactly.

Eyewitness News found a station in Watertown selling gas at $4.39.

While it’s easy to find out why we have cheaper gas overall, it’s a little harder for experts to pinpoint why we’re seeing swinging prices like that.

“I was sitting in the gas station yesterday on the phone, it dropped ten cents while I was in the gas station,” said Kevin Lavoie.

Getting gas has gone from something to avoid as much as you can, to something Lavoie calls a manageable cost.

“There’s simple things like going grocery shopping, instead of pushing it off, just kinda, you can do it couple times a week instead of waiting to do it once every two weeks or so,” said Lavoie, of Naugatuck.

AAA lists Connecticut’s average price at $4.69.

The national average is $4.72.

Both averages are down from just under $5 a month ago.

Patrick Gourley, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, said crude oil prices by the barrel have gone down, helping us at the pump.

“Oil’s traded on a world market, so like any other good, you have a demand curve and a supply curve. Currently, not sure what’s happening with demand, but supply of oil has been increasing. You would expect that because prices have been so high recently,” said Gourley.

We don’t know how low this decline will go, but for cheaper gas, sometimes it’s just going to a different town.

On one stretch in Middlebury, gas is in the $4.60 range.

But just a few miles north in Watertown, Eyewitness News found a gas station at $4.39.

Near that station, still in Watertown, we found stations closer to the price range we saw in Middlebury.

Gourley said differing tax rates by towns and cities can be at play, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why the prices could be so different.

“Businesses are gonna leverage any advantage they have. We all know you pay for convenience, so if you’re gonna fill up with gas on one of those spots next to the highway a lot of time you’re gonna pay slightly more,” Gourley said.

You can find the Pump Patrol, a real-time list of the top 10 lowest gas prices in the state, here.

