Gov. urges parents to take advantage of Connecticut Summer at the Museum program

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The state’s program that grants free admission to museums for children this summer is underway.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference in East Windsor to encourage Connecticut residents to take advantage of the program, which is called “Connecticut Summer at the Museum.”

It happened at 10:30 a.m.

Operating in its second year, Lamont said the popular state program enables Connecticut children under the age of 18 plus one accompanying adult to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state during the summer months.

The program launched on July 1. It ends on Sept. 5.

Certain restrictions may apply and capacity may be limited.

A full list of participating museums can be found here.

Channel 3 featured one of the venues during its weekly segment “Weekends at the Science Center:”

The Connecticut Science Center is included in the CT Free Summer at the Museum program, but visitors have to sign up.

