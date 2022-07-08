Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Gov. urges parents to take advantage of Connecticut Summer at the Museum program

Connecticut Summer at the Museum.
Connecticut Summer at the Museum.(ctvisit.com)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The state’s program that grants free admission to museums for children this summer is underway.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference in East Windsor to encourage Connecticut residents to take advantage of the program, which is called “Connecticut Summer at the Museum.”

It happened at 10:30 a.m.

Operating in its second year, Lamont said the popular state program enables Connecticut children under the age of 18 plus one accompanying adult to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state during the summer months.

The program launched on July 1. It ends on Sept. 5.

Certain restrictions may apply and capacity may be limited.

A full list of participating museums can be found here.

Channel 3 featured one of the venues during its weekly segment “Weekends at the Science Center:”

The Connecticut Science Center is included in the CT Free Summer at the Museum program, but visitors have to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday highs - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Warmer, muggier with an isolated/brief shower to end the week...
York Mario was arrested and accused of dragging a middle school student across a classroom,...
Teacher accused of dragging middle school student across a classroom
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
American Red Cross
‘Mega Blood Drive’ in Milford seeks to put a dent in blood supply deficit