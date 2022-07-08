Great Day CT
A group in Waterbury is asking the school district to invest in its students, not the building

By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - R.A.C.C.E. is calling for the mayor and the super intendent invest in people, not property.

Radical Advocates for Cross-Cultural Education held a community forum to discuss what the best ways are to use the American Rescue Plan funding to benefit schools like Crosby High School.

“It’s nearly 90 million dollars in funding, and that’s a lot of money. It can really change the student environment over the next decades, if we use it properly,” said Michaela Barratt, a youth organizer for R.A.C.C.E.

Waterbury Public Schools has already allocated $57 million towards improving school buildings, more than a lot of other school districts in the area.

Michaela Barrett says they’re looking at how the money is being spent, relocate it, and make sure the students are benefiting most from it.

“Some of the things that we’ve advocated for in the past is using that money to increase the number of mental health counselors that we have, increase materials for our English learning speaking students. Another way is to provide money to parents to play a bigger roll in their children’s school environment,” said Barrett

Some of their suggestions include allocating some money to transform parent engagement because teachers believe the kids deserve to be loved.

“I’m a substitute teacher, I care, I love the kids. I think they need to be treated better and the parents need to be reached out to so the parents know that they love their children,” said Gloria Gaskins, a substitute teacher.

WFSB brought these concerns to the mayor’s office who said he was not available for a comment.

