‘Mega Blood Drive’ in Milford seeks to put a dent in blood supply deficit

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - To help ease a national shortage, the American Red Cross is asking for blood and platelet donations.

The 6th annual Mega Blood Drive happened on Friday in Milford and was hosted by the Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate and the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

It was scheduled at Jonathan Law High School until 6 p.m.

Last month, the American Red Cross said it collected 12 percent fewer blood donations than needed.

“There’s such a shortage of blood across the country, so we have to make up that difference,” said Bob Fiore, president, Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate blood drive coordinator. “People go for surgery and they’re looking for blood, they come up short. So, the more they get donated, the better.”

In fact, June was one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.

That’s why Fiore, who has coordinated 49 blood drives, said every drop counts.

“Sadly, as you know, there’s always car accidents, people getting hurt in a multitude of ways,” Fiore said.

During a time when everything can feel divisive or polarizing, seeing people volunteer to help save the lives of strangers is especially heartwarming.

“It feels good to do something for someone else,” said Marylynn Bianco, blood donor. “I’ve been doing it for a very long time, and I plan to continue, and it takes a couple of minutes. It means so much to those in need.”

Sign up takes minutes, and finding a blood drive near you couldn’t be easier with the arc app.

Just one pint of blood can help save up to three lives. Donors said that’s reason enough to roll up their sleeves.

“There’s such a need out there, you don’t realize that until someone in your own family is in need for blood or is ill and really, I encourage everyone to donate when they can,” Bianco said. “It’s really important.”

