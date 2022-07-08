New London Sailfest returns this weekend

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Sailfest is kicking off this weekend!

Safety at the event has been a big concern for some.

Last month, the police union voiced their concerns, saying they didn’t think they had enough manpower for the event.

The mayor said the city is getting help from state, federal and local partners to make sure the event will have enough security.

After two years off, Sailfest is back.

With it brings thousands of people and dozens of vendors.

“Just getting vendors that we haven’t talk to in two years some of them aren’t even in business anymore, but we have 150 vendors rolling in on Saturday and Sunday,” said Barbara Neff with Neff Productions.

With the big crowds comes big concerns, and the most important one is safety.

“I don’t think there’s an agency you can name that isn’t involved in the planning of this,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Passero said the police union did voice their worries about the event. The union criticized that the city doesn’t have enough police power to hold Sailfest.

“The police union has been voicing their concerns and they have legitimate concerns, and we share those concerns, but we believe we prepared for every eventuality and really have prepared well for this,” said Passero.

Passero said local and state help has been brought in to deal with the estimated 250,000 people.

“You name it, they’re there. Everything from homeland security to FBI national guard, local police departments local ambulance companies are on standby,” said Passero.

New London police said they are working with municipal, state and federal officers in planning for the weekend.

“It’s always been a safe event and we’re hoping for the same this weekend,” Passero said.

Sailfest runs until Sunday with the big firework show Saturday night at 9.

