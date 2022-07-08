New Milford police seek burglary person of interest

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person of interest is sought in New Milford as part of a burglary investigation.

New Milford police posted a surveillance photo of the unidentified man who was seen in two locations on Danbury Road.

The man was spotted in the area on July 3.

Police hoped the public could help identify him.

They said he was drove a dark colored purple Infinity SUV.

Anyone with information about the case are encouraged to contact New Milford police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.