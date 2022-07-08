Old mill burns in Norwich on Friday morning

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - An old mill burned in Norwich on Friday morning.

According to police, a local business employee noticed a fire at the Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of the city.

The call came in around 5:15 a.m.

The Norwich Fire Department and several other fire departments arrived to find the building completely engulfed in flames.

Norwich Public Utilities and the city’s building department were also called to the scene.

The fire was brought under control, but the cause remained under investigation.

Police warned drivers to expect delays in the area for most of Friday morning.

They said they would release more information as it became available.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.