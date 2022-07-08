Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Police: Avon Walmart reopens after bomb threat

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, CT (WFSB) – The Avon Walmart is back open Thursday evening after a bomb threat was called in to the store, police said.

The store called Avon police around 3:09 p.m. to report the threat.

An unknown caller told the store there was a bomb inside, said police.

The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Avon police and Walmart staff found nothing unusual after a walkthrough of the store, authorities said.

Police said the bomb threat was a hoax.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vigil held for woman killed at 4th of July party in Hartford
Vigil held in Hartford for woman killed at July 4th party
Push to get kids vaccinated against COVID
Health officials say now is the time to get your younger children vaccinated
Major investment helps young people in Hartford
Organizations supporting Hartford youth get extra funding for the summer
Mother of drowning victim speaks out
Mother remembers son who drowned in Farmington River