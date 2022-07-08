Police: Avon Walmart reopens after bomb threat
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON, CT (WFSB) – The Avon Walmart is back open Thursday evening after a bomb threat was called in to the store, police said.
The store called Avon police around 3:09 p.m. to report the threat.
An unknown caller told the store there was a bomb inside, said police.
The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
Avon police and Walmart staff found nothing unusual after a walkthrough of the store, authorities said.
Police said the bomb threat was a hoax.
