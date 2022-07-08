Police: Naugatuck man arrested after shot fired Thursday night

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A Naugatuck man is facing charges after a shot fired incident Thursday night.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. on High Street.

Home security footage showed a white male standing on the sidewalk fire a single shot into the air, said police.

Witnesses told police the suspect left the area in a white SUV.

Officers later found the suspect and the vehicle at the Mobil Gas Station on South Main Street.

Police took Brian Lavertue, 38, of Naugatuck, into custody. The handgun was recovered.

“Lavertue is a felon and prohibited by law from possessing firearms,” said police.

Lavertue is charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of a firearm under the influence of drugs or alcohol, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, risk of injury to a child, and violation of pistol permit requirements.

Police said he was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court Friday morning.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident and an illegal firearm was safely removed from the streets of Naugatuck,” said police.

