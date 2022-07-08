Some Hartford residents have limited access to groceries after fire destroys market

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For some residents in Hartford, it’s now a little harder to find fresh groceries.

At the beginning of the week a fire destroyed the Sigourney Market on Ashley Street.

A lot of people in the Asylum Hill neighborhood depended on the market for fresh fruits, veggies and meats.

Now residents have to travel further, and accessibility is a challenge.

“It’s a big loss in our community and it’s going to be missed. It’s devastating,” said Tamatha Washington, of Hartford.

For the last 29 years, Washington has gone to Sigourney Market for groceries.

“Everything. I get all my vegetables and meat from there. It’s walking distance,” said Washington. “A lot of people they walk, they don’t drive so this store was like walking distance. Me I don’t drive, I walk. So now I gotta catch the bus to Stop and Shop.”

On Monday, a massive fire tore through the Ashley Street building, destroying the supermarket which had been in Hartford for decades.

“It did have a big impact. It kinda affected everybody like young, old,” said Darius Washington, of Hartford.

It’s a big loss for the community and residents of the North End said it can be challenging finding fresh meats and produce.

“It wasn’t just that area it impacted. It impacted this whole area too because we have nothing up here,” said Joanna Iovino.

Iovino is a community activist involved with the group For Unity, which helps Hartford residents get access to food.

“It’s very important to us to make sure that there’s fresh produce. Because there’s a food desert here,” said Iovino.

Even though she relies on food assistance herself, she does her best to fill up little free pantries in Hartford’s North End.

“Like you can see they give us two bags of onions and apples and cabbages. This will all be gone pretty quickly,” Iovino said.

Residents can take what they need and leave what they can.

“Food is a struggle with all the prices, everything is skyrocket high. Anytime I get a chance, anything that I have extra, whether it’s a bag of rice or a can of beans I come drop it off because I know someone will use it,” said Gianni Velez, of Hartford.

Residents want to see more supermarkets in the area and more opportunities for youth to learn about nutrition and gardening.

If you want to help fill up those pantries, click here.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The family that owns the market said they plan on rebuilding in the next year to year and a half.

