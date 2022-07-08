Something’s Cooking: Greenman’s Landing

MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - The next time you visit the Mystic Seaport Museum make sure to budget some time for a scrumptious lunch.

Dennis Anderson is hard at work. He is the executive chef at Greenman’s Landing, the brand new restaurant at the Mystic Seaport Museum.

“We were basically given a blank slate. We tried to create an experience, not just dining establishment,” said Chef Dennis Anderson.

The menu is catered to the whole family, with classics for the kids and elevated options for parents.

“The best part is we put the food here and people look at it, and we want to see their face. We want to see that smile or that ‘oh wow,’” said Anderson.

So far, the menu item that’s solicited the most ‘oh wow’s’ is the succulent salmon BLT. It is served with Dennis’ sidewinder fries, and if you want those fried potatoes to really pop, order them disco style with cheese scallions gravy and applewood bacon!

“We wanted to take advantage of having kind of an al fresco dining opportunity here,” said Anderson.

The food is only part of what makes Greenman’s Landing special. Morgan Bedore is the VP of Marketing for the restaurants parent company and she says Greensman’s Landing was built to fit right in with its lovely surroundings!

“What I really was trying to do was lighten and brighten it up, so even if you are here during the doldrums of winter it still feels like beachy and casual and fun,” said Morgan Bedore.

To increase the amount of fun guests get to have spending time enjoying the museum, the orders are ready fast, thanks to a choose your own adventure style touch screen ordering system.

Dennis says even though guests get their food quickly, they’ve still found time to complement his team and that makes all of their hard work worth it.

“You see peoples reaction when they eat your food. There’s nothing better, that’s like winning the lottery for us,” said Anderson.

