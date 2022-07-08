Teacher accused of dragging middle school student across a classroom

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A middle school teacher in Norwalk is accused of dragging a student across a classroom.

Police said they arrested 61-year-old York Mario on second-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury charges.

Mario, a teacher at West Rocks Middle School, was arrested on June 16.

Police said an investigation was initiated on Nov. 11, 2021 when the student at West Rocks Middle School reported that he was mistreated by Mario.

Det. Kristina La Pak of the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit took over the case and worked with Department of Children and Families to conduct the investigation.

Police said it revealed that on Oct. 29, 2021, Mario grabbed the student by his shoulder while he was sitting in a chair and pulled him. The action caused the student to fall to the ground.

Police said Mario then dragged the student across the room while the student clung to another desk.

Part of the incident was captured on video by another student.

After consultation with the Stamford Superior Court, an arrest warrant was submitted and signed.

Mario turned himself in and was released on a $5,000 bond.

