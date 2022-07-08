Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Two state park swimming areas close due to bacteria levels

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two state park swimming areas were closed on Friday due to high bacteria levels.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed the swimming areas at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold as being closed.

Both will be retested later on Friday with the results expected on Saturday.

Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, which was closed and retested on Thursday, was back open to swimmers on Friday.

DEEP said that indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

The swimming are at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret also remained closed on Friday for maintenance.

All of the state parks are open for other activities.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Milford police are looking to identify a person of interest as part of a burglary...
New Milford police seek burglary person of interest
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Friday highs - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Warmer, muggier with an isolated/brief shower to end the week...
Friday highs - WFSB
FORECAST: Cloud coverage to start your weekend