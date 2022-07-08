Two state park swimming areas close due to bacteria levels

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two state park swimming areas were closed on Friday due to high bacteria levels.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection listed the swimming areas at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold as being closed.

Both will be retested later on Friday with the results expected on Saturday.

Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, which was closed and retested on Thursday, was back open to swimmers on Friday.

DEEP said that indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

The swimming are at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret also remained closed on Friday for maintenance.

All of the state parks are open for other activities.

