Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Vigil held for family of 3 killed in Waterbury house fire

Vigil for family killed in house fire
By Lezla Gooden and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury community is mourning the loss of a family of three who all died after a fire erupted at their home last Wednesday. Tonight, a vigil is being held in their memory.

We are told that the 17 month old, Nassir, who also died a few days after his parents, was their world. Now the families of his parents’, Alexia Moreno and Freddie Lawson, are looking to give them all a fitting and loving burial.

“It means I know she’d be at peace. I just wish they could be together, Nasir and Lex,” said Margaret Armstrong, Alexia’s Mother.

The vigil is set to start tonight at 7:30p to honor the family.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greenman's Landing
Something’s Cooking: Greenman’s Landing
Fluctuating gas prices
Gas prices on the decline
Limited access to groceries after fire destroys Hartford market
Some Hartford residents have limited access to groceries after fire destroys market
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Saturday will be cool and comfortable.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A spectacular weekend weather is on tap before 90° heat & humidity returns!