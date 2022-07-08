Vigil held for family of 3 killed in Waterbury house fire

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury community is mourning the loss of a family of three who all died after a fire erupted at their home last Wednesday. Tonight, a vigil is being held in their memory.

We are told that the 17 month old, Nassir, who also died a few days after his parents, was their world. Now the families of his parents’, Alexia Moreno and Freddie Lawson, are looking to give them all a fitting and loving burial.

“It means I know she’d be at peace. I just wish they could be together, Nasir and Lex,” said Margaret Armstrong, Alexia’s Mother.

The vigil is set to start tonight at 7:30p to honor the family.

