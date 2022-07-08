Great Day CT
Worker injured after chemical reaction at West Hartford business

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person is recovering after a chemical reaction at a West Hartford business, fire officials said.

The West Hartford Fire Department said it happened Friday around 9:45 a.m. at a commercial property on Railroad Place.

“A chemical was reportedly involved with a worker suffering an injury as a result,” fire officials said.

West Hartford fire, West Hartford police, and AMS responded.

Officials said a worker suffered a non-life-threatening injury while operating a piece of equipment with a chemical present.

The fire department said no other workers were hurt and there was no danger to the public.

“The incident was limited to the area immediately surrounding the work space and the building remains occupied,” said fire officials.

The cause is under investigation.

