4 juveniles arrested in New London stabbing case

New London gets new police cruisers
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Four juveniles are facing charges after a stabbing in New London.

Police said a man was seriously injured in the stabbing on April 12.

It happened in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street.

The man survived his injuries, said police.

New London police said the four juvenile males involved in the stabbing were taken into custody Friday.

Three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were arrested, police said.

All four juveniles are charged with assault first-degree and conspiracy to commit assault first-degree.

Police said they are being held at a juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New London police.

