DEEP: Mashamoquet Brook swimming area closes for 2022 season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A state park’s swimming area is closed for the 2022 season.

According to DEEP, Mashamoquet Brook swimming area in Pomfret is closed for the season due to maintenance.

This comes after two swimming areas, Wadsworth Falls and Hopeville Pond, were closed due to bacteria levels. Both swimming areas have since been reopened.

