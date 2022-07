HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A ghost gun was discovered and seized during a motor vehicle stop by the North Street Crimes unit, according to Hartford Police from their twitter account.

Ghost guns are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes.

North Street Crimes Unit conduct motor vehicle stop which leads to subsequent investigation. A polymer 80 9mm "Ghost gun" with a high capacity "drum" magazine discovered & seized. The suspect also had multiple warrants out of Glastonbury PD, North Haven PD and Troop H. pic.twitter.com/CevsT71VGi — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 9, 2022

