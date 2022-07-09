Inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament tees off in September

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Sign up is open for the inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament.

The tournament tees off on September 20 at the Wethersfield Country Club.

“Our 2022 event will feature 18-holes of golf on a championship course, BBQ lunch and a Clubhouse dinner, contests on & off the greens, an auction/awards banquet emceed by local personalities, and lots of fun for a wonderful organization whose mission is to continue Denise’s legacy of love and kindness by supporting advances in medicine and health, promoting responsibility in the media, and assisting those facing physical and mental challenges,” the foundation said.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.