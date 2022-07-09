Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament tees off in September

The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation. (thedenisefoundation.com)
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation. (thedenisefoundation.com)(WFSB)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Sign up is open for the inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament.

The tournament tees off on September 20 at the Wethersfield Country Club.

“Our 2022 event will feature 18-holes of golf on a championship course, BBQ lunch and a Clubhouse dinner, contests on & off the greens, an auction/awards banquet emceed by local personalities, and lots of fun for a wonderful organization whose mission is to continue Denise’s legacy of love and kindness by supporting advances in medicine and health, promoting responsibility in the media, and assisting those facing physical and mental challenges,” the foundation said.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bristol Memorial Day Parade - WFSB
2022 Connecticut Memorial Day Parades
Ansonia holds parade for little girl with brain tumor
Ansonia holds drive-by parade for girl with inoperable brain tumor
Rebuilding Together - Hartford
VIDEO: Rebuilding Together Hartford event continues on Saturday morning
Chris Roush Quinnipiac
VIDEO: Chris Roush from Quinnipiac talks about the Walk to Cure Rare Diseases