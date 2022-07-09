Man shot in parking lot of a Stratford Gentleman’s club

STRATFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Shortly after 1 a.m. today, the Stratford Police responded to the Platinum Gentleman’s Club for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival one male victim was identified, according to police.

The victim suffered a non life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The assault occurred in the parking lot of the business.

Police say “The investigation is active and ongoing at this time and more information will be released at a later date so as not to interfere with the detectives.”

