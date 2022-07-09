New Britain church gives away $8,000 at gas station

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Noble gas station in New Britain teamed up with a local church to help people’s pain at the pump.

The Grace C.M.E church in New Britain set up a fund of $8,000, with a limit of $20 per car.

Minister Thomas Mills says the event was a way to give back to the community, and to celebrate the church’s 80th anniversary.

While this event only started at 12:30, Mills says they are already halfway through their fund.

Noble manager Sal Chwich says he is happy he could put a smile on New Britain resident’s faces.

Mills and Chwich say the deal is only available while the funding lasts.

