New London’s Sailfest continues this weekend

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Over 250,000 people are expected to show up to New London’s Sailfest this Saturday.

Event organizers are expecting large crowds after being off for the last two years.

New London’s mayor says they are getting help from state, federal, and local partners to make sure the event will have enough security.

“You name it, they’re there. Everything from homeland security to the FBI, National Guard, local police departments, local ambulance companies are on standby,” says Michael Passero.

Small businesses owners have also been preparing fort he big weekend. They have been waiting two years for Sailfest.

Sailfest is an event that brings a lot of money into New London. One 2018 study showed that Sailfest brings in $58 million.

This weekend 150 vendors are expected to show up. One of those vendors says they are excited to be a part of Sailfest.

“This is a new business. We’ve been here a little over a year, so we’re excited to have our first Sailfest here for all of us artists,” says Kristoa Stanowicz of The Annex in New London.

Mayor Michael Passero says restaurants are also getting ready for the influx of customers.

“The restaurants must be ready to turn these tables over. They must be ready for takeout. It’s a lot of people to take care of this weekend,” says Passero.

Police have already started closing off streets for the day. State Street between Eugene O’Neil Drive and Bank Street between Tilley and State is now closed. Officials say South Water Street is also closed.

Town officials say the fun kicks off at 10:00 this morning. Fireworks kick off at 9:00 pm.

