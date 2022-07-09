Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue Chief passes away after responding to a call

SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue announced on their Facebook the passing of their Chief, William Halstead.

The post on their Facebook states “After responding to a call on the evening of Friday, July 8, the chief returned to his home and became ill. Despite the efforts of SHVFR personnel, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Newtown Police Department officers, the Newtown paramedic, and the Newtown Emergency Communications team, Chief Halstead passed shortly after the incident.”

Halstead had served as their chief since 1978.

“We are grateful for his years of service to his hometown,” said Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue.

The department asks that the public grants them time to grieve and they will announce more details when available.

If necessary, the department can be reached at Sandyhook1@sandyhookfire.org.

