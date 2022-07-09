Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue Chief passes away after responding to a call

"After responding to a call on the evening of Friday, July 8, the chief returned to his home...
"After responding to a call on the evening of Friday, July 8, the chief returned to his home and became ill," said Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Facebook.(Newtown Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue announced on their Facebook the passing of their Chief, William Halstead.

The post on their Facebook states “After responding to a call on the evening of Friday, July 8, the chief returned to his home and became ill. Despite the efforts of SHVFR personnel, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Newtown Police Department officers, the Newtown paramedic, and the Newtown Emergency Communications team, Chief Halstead passed shortly after the incident.”

Halstead had served as their chief since 1978.

“We are grateful for his years of service to his hometown,” said Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue.

The department asks that the public grants them time to grieve and they will announce more details when available.

If necessary, the department can be reached at Sandyhook1@sandyhookfire.org.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Britain church gives away $8,000 at gas station
New Britain church gives away $8,000 at gas station
New Britain church gives away $8,000 at gas station
New Britain church gives away $8,000 at gas station
A nice day is on tap for Saturday afternoon
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A picture perfect summer weekend... 90° heat & humidity returns next week!
(Source: Pixabay)
DEEP: Mashamoquet Brook swimming area closes for 2022 season