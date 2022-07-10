DEEP: State parks fill to capacity, close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks closed on Sunday because their parking lots were filled to capacity.

Many state residents are out enjoying the warm summer weather.

According to DEEP, the following parks are currently closed:

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

*Gillette Castle State Park- currently open to the public until sunset, but tickets for tours of the castle are sold out.

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

*Pattaconk Recreation area of the Cockaponset State Forest

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Silver Sands, Milford

