Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

DEEP: State parks fill to capacity, close

Several state parks closed on Sunday because their parking lots were filled to capacity.
Several state parks closed on Sunday because their parking lots were filled to capacity.(Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks closed on Sunday because their parking lots were filled to capacity.

Many state residents are out enjoying the warm summer weather.

According to DEEP, the following parks are currently closed:

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

*Gillette Castle State Park- currently open to the public until sunset, but tickets for tours of the castle are sold out.

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

*Pattaconk Recreation area of the Cockaponset State Forest

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Silver Sands, Milford

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Image courtesy of MGN.
Juvenile dies following shooting at 13-year-old birthday party in Fairfield
Fire on Halock Street, New Haven
Crews battle fire on Hallock Avenue in New Haven
The Petit Family road race kicks off.
VIDEO: Petit Family Road Race
Forecast AM
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Our perfect summer weekend continues! 90° heat & humidity returns by Tuesday!