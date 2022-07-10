DEEP: State parks fill to capacity, close
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks closed on Sunday because their parking lots were filled to capacity.
Many state residents are out enjoying the warm summer weather.
According to DEEP, the following parks are currently closed:
Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
*Gillette Castle State Park- currently open to the public until sunset, but tickets for tours of the castle are sold out.
Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
*Pattaconk Recreation area of the Cockaponset State Forest
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
Silver Sands, Milford
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.