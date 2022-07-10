Jim Penders signs five year contract to remain head baseball coach for UConn Huskies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut and head baseball coach Jim Penders have agreed upon terms for a new five-year contract.

The deal was announced by director of athletics David Benedict on Friday.

“The strength of the University of Connecticut’s commitment to Jim Penders and his staff is matched only by Jim’s commitment and love for UConn. Jim leads the longest-tenured coaching staff in the sport through hard work, dedication, and class and I look forward to Jim continuing to serve as an outstanding role model for the young men who don the Hook C, for many years to come. The 2022 UConn baseball season was exciting, and the future is even brighter with Jim and his staff continuing to lead the program,” said Benedict.

The contract is valued at $380,000 annually, with the opportunity to earn bonuses based on retention and team performance, according to the UConn Huskies website.

“In the summer of 2003, my alma mater took a chance on an unproven thirty-one-year-old to be the temporary caretaker of our storied program. At that time, I pledged to get the Huskies back to Omaha. There is still much work to be done and today, thanks to the steadfast support of UConn Nation, and because of the performance of the 2022 Huskies, I’m even more optimistic, humbled, and excited to continue our quest to not just get to the College World Series, but to win it all. I am grateful that President Maric, Chairman Toscano, David Benedict and so many others have placed their trust in our staff and in me. I am thrilled the longest-tenured DI baseball coaching staff in the country will keep bleeding blue in Storrs. I’m not thirty-one anymore, but I still owe UConn, and I renew my pledge today. A great coach once said, “Those who stay will be champions.” We believe that,” said Penders.

Penders will enter his 20th season in 2022-23 and has put the Huskies on the national stage.

Under Penders guidance, UConn has reached eight NCAA Tournaments, two Super Regionals and finished 2022 with a program record 50 wins, the most ever for a New England program. The Huskies have also produced four MLB First Round picks and seven former players have reached the Major Leagues.

The Huskies were ranked for the majority of the season and finished the year ranked 16th nationally after winning the College Park Regional and winning their first Super Regional contest in program history at Stanford.

